President Ilham Aliyev signs law on approval of letter of changes to loan agreement between Azerbaijan, Japan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23
Trend:
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed the law on the approval of "Letter of changes to the loan agreement # AZB-P4" dated May 29, 2009 for the "Water supply and sewerage in small towns" project between the Azerbaijani government and the Japan International Cooperation Agency.
According to the law, the "Letter of changes to the loan agreement #AZB-P4" dated May 29, 2009 for the "Water supply and sewerage in small towns" project between the Azerbaijani government and the Japan International Cooperation Agency, which was signed on July 6 and November 12, 2021, is being approved.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev signs law on approval of letter of changes to loan agreement between Azerbaijan, Japan
President Ilham Aliyev created prosperous, modern, safe Azerbaijan for future generations - congratulations of world politicians (VIDEO)
World is experiencing leadership crisis while Azerbaijan is exception thanks to President Ilham Aliyev - ex-president of Latvia
Mutual opening of Azerbaijani, Bosnia and Herzegovina’s embassies to contribute to development of ties
Afghanistan: India backs UNSC resolution to grant exemption from sanctions for humanitarian assistance