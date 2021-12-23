President Ilham Aliyev signs law on approval of letter of changes to loan agreement between Azerbaijan, Japan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed the law on the approval of "Letter of changes to the loan agreement # AZB-P4" dated May 29, 2009 for the "Water supply and sewerage in small towns" project between the Azerbaijani government and the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

According to the law, the "Letter of changes to the loan agreement #AZB-P4" dated May 29, 2009 for the "Water supply and sewerage in small towns" project between the Azerbaijani government and the Japan International Cooperation Agency, which was signed on July 6 and November 12, 2021, is being approved.