First 'smart village' in Azerbaijan's Karabakh almost complete - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

The first "smart village" in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region almost ready, Azerbaijani Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov said at the scientific-practical conference entitled "Karabakh: New Panorama of South Caucasus Opening to the World", Trend reports on Dec. 24.

The minister stressed that the creation of the Araz Valley industrial park and the Aghdam industrial park in the region will have a great impact on development of agriculture.

“After the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from the Armenian occupation, we face the task of using the agricultural potential there,” Karimov said. “The work in the liberated territories is being carried out on the basis of the "smart village" and "smart city" concepts. The most relevant agricultural innovations are being introduced.”

The minister said that autumn and winter crops were planted on the territories cleared of mines.

Karimov added that the work is being carried out together with the corresponding structures to create the zones free of animal diseases in these territories.