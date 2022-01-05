Kazakhstan eyes importing more Azerbaijani non-oil products

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Kazakh importers plan to increase the supply of Azerbaijani products, Huseyn Jabrayilov, the founder and general director of "By Azerbaijan" company, said in an interview with Trend.

"We are confident that our Azerbaijani partners will be able to reach the appropriate capacities and meet the needs of the customer," Jabrayilov noted.

According to him, since the beginning of 2021, the company has exported Azerbaijani products to Kazakhstan’s market in the amount of 1.5 million manat ($880,000). Most of the export products account for cognac, energy drinks, canned goods, natural juices, bottled wines, and compotes.

"We expect that our companies will achieve their goals under contracts for the supply of products. Azerbaijan has already opened its Trading Houses in eight countries of the world," he further said.

"Our company, unlike trading houses, has held and continues to hold meetings with potential clients and Azerbaijani producers of non-oil products. We have studied the Kazakh market and know which products are most in demand in the Central Asian market," the CEO emphasized. "Today we have already established the largest importers of the market of Kazakhstan and some other Central Asian countries and successfully exported Azerbaijani products."

He said that the presence of a trade representative of Azerbaijan in all Central Asian and CIS countries is a very important factor.

"The presence of these representatives can lead to great results, and the amount for which we made the exports can be increased by more than five times," Jabrayilov pointed out.

Azerbaijani goods are generally in great demand in such countries as Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

"These are the main partner countries of Azerbaijan in the field of import and export operations of non-oil products. Most of all we export vegetables and fruits to Russia, alcoholic products to Belarus, Russia, and Kazakhstan. Natural pomegranate juices are also in great demand in these countries," said the company’s founder.

At the same time, according to him, the main problem in the export of Azerbaijani products to the countries of Central Asia is logistics.

"The cost of transporting cargo by wheeled transport (TIR - a tractor with a refrigerator trailer) from Baku to Almaty reaches amounts to nearly $4,000-$5,000. Moreover, the lack of the necessary transport (tank container, cisterns) makes the transportation and cost of the product in the final market even more expensive," added Jabrayilov.

The company registered in Kazakhstan is engaged in the promotion of Azerbaijani products of the non-oil sector in the markets of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, as well as in other countries of Central Asia.

