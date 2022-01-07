Baku Steel Company changing its legal form
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 7
By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:
Baku Steel Company is changing its legal form to a closed joint-stock company, Trend reports referring to the Vergiler (Taxes) newspaper.
Baku Steel Company is the biggest metallurgical company in the South Caucasus.
While automating production as much as possible, the company prevents accidents that may arise due to the human factor, speeds up the production process, and also contributes to the production of high-quality products.
