Agricultural production slightly increases in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The production of agricultural products in Azerbaijan in actual prices increased by 3.8 percent from January through November 2021 compared to the same period of 2020 - up to 8.6 billion manat ($5.05 billion), the Azerbaijani State Statistics Committee told Trend.

The livestock production reached 4.2 billion manat $2.5 billion (an increase of 2.8 percent), crop production – 4.4 billion manat $2.6 billion (an increase of 4.8 percent).