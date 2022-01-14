Azerbaijan discloses state budget revenues through privatization of state property

Economy 14 January 2022 11:40 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan discloses state budget revenues through privatization of state property
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijan discloses state budget revenues through privatization of state property Economy 11:40
Georgia shares data on trade turnover in 2021 Georgia 11:30
TAP reveals volume of gas supplies to Italy Oil&Gas 11:24
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to Israeli President Isaac Herzog Politics 11:22
SOCAR strengthens safety measures due to sharp weather deterioration Oil&Gas 11:22
Azerbaijani ASCO suspends operation of its ships due to stormy weather Transport 11:21
10 million people expected to participate in first-ever global Surya Namaskar programme Other News 11:12
Anglo Asian Mining's profits in Azerbaijan grow to record level Economy 11:12
Khizi-Absheron wind farm to increase overall energy security of Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 11:09
Kazakh national postal opens tender for transport via railways Business 11:07
Azerbaijani oil prices slightly down Oil&Gas 11:07
Georgia publishes COVID-19 data for January 14 Georgia 11:06
Azerbaijani banks start blocking payments to online bookmakers, casinos Economy 11:05
Belarus discloses data on export of butter to Azerbaijan Economy 11:01
Azerbaijan-Turkey ties raised to level of alliance thanks to Shusha Declaration - Turkish MFA Politics 10:54
UN expects Azerbaijan’s GDP to be on rise in 2022-2023 Economy 10:46
Azerbaijani currency rates for January 14 Finance 10:35
Visitor inflow from Turkey to Georgia growing Georgia 10:34
White House says nothing on possible Biden and Putin meeting US 10:22
Uzbekistan shares domestic COVID-19 data for January 13 Uzbekistan 10:08
Turkey discloses Ankara-Sivas high-speed railway construction details (Exclusive) Turkey 10:06
Azerbaijani-Turkish relations passed grand way of development - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 09:56
Oil dips as investors eye U.S. crude release, China demand concerns Oil&Gas 09:39
Azerbaijan’s export of tea down Economy 09:37
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations establishment between countries Politics 09:19
Khizi-Absheron wind farm - serious step of Azerbaijan towards "green transition" Economy 08:39
North Korea Threatens ‘Stronger’ Reaction as U.S. Seeks Sanctions Over Missile Tests US 08:16
More than 2,000 participants of illegal actions detained in Almaty Kazakhstan 07:44
Italy bans hunting, other activities in regions hit by swine fever Europe 07:22
New Czech governing coalition wins confidence vote Europe 06:39
Ex-Japan PM Toshiki Kaifu dies at 91 Other News 05:44
Portugal opens inquiry into Roman Abramovich's citizenship Europe 04:53
Germany among first to recommend COVID-19 booster for 12 to 17-year-olds Europe 04:09
EU membership remains Turkey’s strategic priority: Erdogan Turkey 03:12
U.S. health authority says Omicron to dominate infections in America US 02:34
At least four rockets target US Embassy in Baghdad: Iraqi officials Arab World 01:57
Netherlands to ease COVID-19 restrictions Europe 01:21
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses US 00:46
Azerbaijan ranks first among top petroleum gases exporters to Georgia Georgia 00:11
UK's Prince Andrew renounces royal patronages, military affiliations Europe 13 January 23:28
Georgia intensifies relations with NATO, Deputy Defense Minister says Georgia 13 January 22:54
Terrorism threat level in Nur-Sultan lowered to ‘high orange’ Kazakhstan 13 January 22:33
Iran, Syria launch joint bank Business 13 January 22:25
Azerbaijani FM talks situation in the region with Executive Director of US Jewish Committee (PHOTO) Politics 13 January 21:56
Erdogan condoles with Israel's Herzog over his mother's passing Turkey 13 January 21:24
Armenian citizen who got lost and crossed territory of Azerbaijan returned - MoD Politics 13 January 20:55
New school building built in Azerbaijan's Goranboy city at initiative of Heydar Aliyev Foundation (PHOTO) Society 13 January 20:38
Citizens of three more countries allowed entry to Azerbaijan by air Politics 13 January 19:55
Azerbaijani, Kazakh Prime Ministers hold phone talk Politics 13 January 19:52
EIA forecasts increase in global oil inventories Oil&Gas 13 January 19:03
Non-OPEC production to be on decline in 2022-2023 Oil&Gas 13 January 18:56
Azerbaijan confirms 674 more COVID-19 cases, 509 recoveries Society 13 January 18:55
Growth of bank deposits to reduce inflationary effects on global economy - PwC Economy 13 January 18:51
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 13 January 18:51
Georgia shares data on tourist inflow through Tbilisi, Batumi, Kutaisi airports in 2021 Georgia 13 January 18:39
Azerbaijan transfers Republican Center of Equestrian Tourism and National Equestrian Games to State Border Service’s subordination Politics 13 January 18:38
Price indexes of financial, trade sectors at Uzbek stock exchange rise Uzbekistan 13 January 18:36
"Khizi-Absheron" wind farm to significantly reduce volume of gas used in Azerbaijan - expert Economy 13 January 18:33
Turkmen footwear brand intends to open plant aiming to boost exports Business 13 January 18:30
Eurostat reveals import and export data with Turkmenistan for 10M2021 Business 13 January 18:28
AIX Qazaq Index rises amid progressive stabilization in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 13 January 18:19
Azerbaijani Buta Airways to reduce ticket prices in all directions Economy 13 January 18:04
Russia concerned about aggravation of situation on Azerbaijan-Armenia border – MFA Politics 13 January 17:59
AZAL comments on difference in prices for airline tickets on Istanbul-Baku and Istanbul-Yerevan flights Society 13 January 17:57
Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences to begin research in liberated lands Society 13 January 17:52
Uzbekistan intends to attract foreign direct investment in 2022 Uzbekistan 13 January 17:48
Aramco Oil Pipelines investors expected to raise $3.5-4.4 bln via bonds Arab World 13 January 17:38
Azerbaijan attracts attention of whole world by implementation of large-scale projects - Trend News Agency’s deputy director general Politics 13 January 17:25
ITFC tops Bloomberg 2021 Global Islamic Financing League Tables as #1 Bookrunner and Mandated Lead Arranger Arab World 13 January 17:24
Azerbaijan forms new reality in S.Caucasus by liberation of its lands - Turkish president Politics 13 January 17:11
Georgia sees increase in number of tourists from Azerbaijan for 12M2021 Georgia 13 January 17:10
Defense Ministers of CSTO member-states decide to withdraw peacekeepers from Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 13 January 17:09
Baku announces registration of volunteers for F-1 race as event's date revealed Society 13 January 17:05
Azerbaijan extends term of compulsory medical insurance services exemption from VAT Society 13 January 17:05
Rosselkhoznadzor allows import of tomatoes, peppers from Uzbek enterprises Uzbekistan 13 January 17:00
German industry expects economy to grow by 3.5% in 2022 Europe 13 January 16:47
Britain's Next cuts sick pay for unvaccinated staff forced to self-isolate Europe 13 January 16:45
India, US review cooperation in cyber security Other News 13 January 16:43
Republican senator supports waiving CAATSA sanctions against India Other News 13 January 16:31
Indian space sector needs to be developed for business opportunities: New ISRO Chief Other News 13 January 16:28
India сalls for immediate release of sailors captured by Yemen rebels Other News 13 January 16:26
PM: Envision India as world’s go-to affordable healthcare destination Other News 13 January 16:24
Czech Development Agency eyes launching new projects in Georgia in 2022 Georgia 13 January 16:17
Body of Armenian soldier found in Azerbaijan and handed over to Armenia Politics 13 January 16:17
Azerbaijan holds training and methodical sessions with fire protection teams (PHOTO) Politics 13 January 16:01
TRACECA works to harmonize cargo shipments of various modalities - national secretary Transport 13 January 15:44
Uz-Kor Gas Chemical announces tender for purchase of locks for shut-off valves Tenders 13 January 15:42
Azerbaijan Tea Producers and Exporters Association discloses main export market in 2022 Economy 13 January 15:41
Iran records increase in trade turnover with neighboring countries Business 13 January 15:37
Iran to boost oil refining capacity in Hormozgan Province Oil&Gas 13 January 15:27
Moldovagaz says payment for December gas supplies fully transferred to Gazprom Europe 13 January 15:26
Russia records over 21,100 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours Russia 13 January 15:24
Kazakhstan sees slight increase in coal production Kazakhstan 13 January 15:18
Uzbekneftegaz opens tender for provision of services for overhaul of gas turbine engines Tenders 13 January 14:53
Turkmenistan sees increase in export of cotton to EU Business 13 January 14:53
Georgia’s revenues from international visits double Georgia 13 January 14:50
Azerbaijani Energy Ministry to co-op with ACWA Power in offshore wind energy (PHOTO) Economy 13 January 14:49
Service life of Balakhani solid waste landfill increases (PHOTO) Economy 13 January 14:45
OSCE should intensify measures to strengthen long-term peace between Armenia, Azerbaijan - chairman-in-office Politics 13 January 14:31
Kazakh, Russian presidents discuss withdrawal of CSTO contingent from Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 13 January 14:29
All news