Khizi-Absheron Wind Power Plant is Azerbaijan's successful start of "green energy" policy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

A groundbreaking ceremony for the 240-megawatt "Khizi-Absheron" Wind Power Plant to be built in Azerbaijan has been held with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev on Jan. 13.

The construction of the wind farm is an important step towards the transition to "green energy" and in the direction of reliable energy security of the country.

According to Azerbaijani MP, and member of the Azerbaijan-China Working Group on Interparliamentary Relations Aydin Huseynov, this is a very important economic event, which can also be regarded as another success of the energy diplomacy pursued by Azerbaijan in connection with the diversification of energy policy in the region. He added that one of the main goals of the energy security policy led by the Head of State is to strengthen the use of renewable energy sources.

Aydin Huseynov noted that 300,000 households will be provided with electricity through the operation of this station.

"At the same time, 220 million cubic meters of gas will be saved, which will prevent the release of 400,000 tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. As a result, our country's position as a state with powerful energy resources will be further strengthened, and a contribution will be made to ensuring the ecological balance through the reduction of pollutant emissions into the atmosphere, Azerbaijan will become one of the leading countries implementing the "green energy" strategy," Huseynov said.

MP of Azerbaijani Parliament Azer Badamov has in turn said that the fight against climate change is the most important issue that worries the world community.

"Reducing the volume of harmful emissions and shifting to "green energy" are the priorities of the world agenda. The countries of the world are making certain plans to reduce the share of nuclear power plants, replace coal and gas power plants with "green energy". President Ilham Aliyev declared the lands liberated from Armenian occupation to be zones of "green energy". Responding to global challenges, Azerbaijan is taking important steps to increase the share of "green energy" in the energy sector," the MP Badamov said.

The Khizi-Absheron Wind Power Plant will make a contribution to ensuring the energy security of Azerbaijan.

The implementation of this project, along with attracting $300 million of foreign investment in the economy of Azerbaijan, will save 220 million cubic meters of natural gas and prevent the release of 400,000 tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. Electricity generated by the Khizi-Absheron wind farm will provide electricity to 300,000 houses.

It is possible to produce 10,000 megawatts of renewable electricity in the territories liberated from occupation. In addition, work is underway related to the development of wind power in the sea. All this will further strengthen Azerbaijan's position as the largest exporter of electricity in the region and promote dynamic economic development of the country.