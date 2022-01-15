Five small hydropower plants to be reconstructed in Kalbajar district of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

Trend:

Azerenergy OJSC has opened tenders on the reconstruction of Garaarhadj, Meydan-2, Terter-3, Terter-2, and Kalbajar-3 small hydroelectric power plants in the Kalbajar district of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Detailed information about tenders can be found on the single Internet portal of public procurement etender.gov.az.