Baku Metro to receive four more new trains

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

Trend:

Four more rolling stocks, each consisting of five cars, will be purchased for the Baku Metro in 2022, Baku Metro CJSC told Trend.

In the second half of 2021, four new rolling stocks, composed of five cars, were put out on the line, 20 new cars in total (series 81-765B/766 B).

Considering that 40-46 trains are used in service every day, almost half of the fleet has been updated, said the CJSC.