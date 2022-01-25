Women interested in creating business on Azerbaijani liberated lands - agency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

It's great that women are interested in starting a business on Azerbaijan's lands liberated from Armenian occupation, Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan Orkhan Mammadov said on Jan. 25 at the conference entitled "Role of women's entrepreneurship in the economic development of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur", Trend reports.

Mammadov stressed that the Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur economic regions were created in 2021 and the process of organizing such events and discussions with businesswomen is also important.

“The process of accepting applications from local and foreign businessmen interested in starting a business in the liberated territories was launched immediately after the end of the 44-day second Karabakh war,” chairman of the board added. “The special attention is paid the applications of Azerbaijani women.”

The chairman of the board said that so far, 42 out of 980 applications from those who want to start a business in the liberated territories have been sent by businesswomen.

“Some 24 applications of businesswomen are related to the investment projects while 18 - to other work,” Mammadov said. “Around 13 out of the projects submitted by businesswomen relate to trade and services, 10 - to industry, 6 - to agriculture and tourism, 4 - to construction, 2 - to education, 1 - to healthcare.”