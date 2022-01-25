Bridge construction over Astarachay River to be funded by Iran and Azerbaijan - Iranian minister
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25
By Elnur Bagishov – Trend:
The bridge over Astarachay River will be built on the means of Iran and Azerbaijan, Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Rostam Ghasemi said at the groundbreaking ceremony of the bridge over Astarachay, Trend reports.
According to him, the construction of the bridge between Iran and Azerbaijan across Astarachay will lead to an increase in transit between the two countries and to Russia.
"The construction of the bridge and roads around it is expected to be completed within one year," Ghasemi said.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Embassy of India in Baku celebrates National Tourism Day as part of 73rd Republic Day of India and 75 years of India’s Independence (PHOTO)
World Bank Lauds India's Covid Vaccination efforts but says reaching next billion 'could be challenging'
I do hope that post-war period will open new opportunities for whole region - President Ilham Aliyev
Confident that Iranian companies will begin to work actively in liberated lands in near future - President Ilham Aliyev
Kazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company turns on all "North-East-South of Kazakhstan" transmission lines
President Ilham Aliyev presents Istiglal Order to Chairperson of Organization of Veterans of War, Labor and Armed Forces of Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev holds videoconference meeting with Iranian minister (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Fatma Sattarova on 100th birthday anniversary (PHOTO)