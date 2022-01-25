Bridge construction over Astarachay River to be funded by Iran and Azerbaijan - Iranian minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

By Elnur Bagishov – Trend:

The bridge over Astarachay River will be built on the means of Iran and Azerbaijan, Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Rostam Ghasemi said at the groundbreaking ceremony of the bridge over Astarachay, Trend reports.

According to him, the construction of the bridge between Iran and Azerbaijan across Astarachay will lead to an increase in transit between the two countries and to Russia.

"The construction of the bridge and roads around it is expected to be completed within one year," Ghasemi said.