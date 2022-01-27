Azerbaijan unveils volume of investments made in industrial zones

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27

By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:

To date, residents of industrial zones have invested 6.4 billion manats ($3.8 billion), including 247.7 million manats ($145.7 million) in 2021 and created more than 9,700 jobs in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov’s message in Twitter.

“In addition, the ongoing projects are expected to bring more than 370 million manats ($217.6 million) of investments, as well as create more than 2,400 permanent jobs,” Jabbarov tweeted.