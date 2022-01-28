Azerbaijan records decline in foreign currency sales - chairman of CBA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28

A decrease in sales of foreign currency has been recorded in Azerbaijan since January 25, 2022, Chairman of the Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Elman Rustamov said at a press conference, Trend reports.

According to him, this proves the stability of the Azerbaijani manat, as well as the belief of Azerbaijan’s population in the national currency stability.

“Azerbaijan’s banks also note the fall in sales of foreign currency, in particular, the US dollar,” Rustamov said.

He stated that the CBA fully meets the local banks' needs at the auctions for the foreign currency sales.

