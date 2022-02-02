Russia’s Udmurtia Export Support Center talks business expansion in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 2

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Manufacturers from Russia’s Udmurtia region intend to present equipment for the oil and gas, railway and construction industries, chemical products and metal products, furniture and furniture components, meat and dairy products, packaging, process automation software in Azerbaijan from February 21 through February 23, 2022, the Export Support Center of Udmurtia told Trend.

According to the source, the delegation will be headed by Permanent Representative of the president of Udmurtia to the president of Russia, Deputy Prime Minister of Udmurtia Mikhail Khomich.

“Some 12 manufacturing companies of Udmurtia, as well as two higher educational institutions and one public organization will take part,” the Export Support Center said.

According to the message, Udmurtia sees great opportunities for cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of educational services.

“The priority purpose of the visit will be the exchange of experience in the field of personnel training, research and educational activity, as well as the involvement of Azerbaijani schoolchildren to study at universities in Udmurtia,” the center said.

“Several business events, "Doing Business: Azerbaijan & Udmurtia" forum, official visits to the state agencies and specialized business organizations, B2B negotiations, meetings with rectors of universities and directors of Azerbaijani schools, visits to the industrial enterprises in Baku are planned to be held within the business meetings,” the center said.

