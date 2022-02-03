Azerbaijan's Gala Hayat Sigorta company sees increase in collected insurance fees

Economy 3 February 2022 09:40 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's Gala Hayat Sigorta company sees increase in collected insurance fees
Azerbaijani currency rates for February 3
Azerbaijani currency rates for February 3
Azerbaijan's Gala Hayat Sigorta company sees increase in collected insurance fees
Azerbaijan's Gala Hayat Sigorta company sees increase in collected insurance fees
Uzbek producer of cotton-cleaning equipment talks contract with Azerbaijan's Azer-N-Agro
Uzbek producer of cotton-cleaning equipment talks contract with Azerbaijan's Azer-N-Agro
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijani currency rates for February 3 Finance 09:58
TAP funds construction of 5 photovoltaic parks in Greece Oil&Gas 09:56
Iranian currency rates for February 3 Finance 09:41
MOEX Index down 0.25% as morning trading session opens Russia 09:40
Azerbaijan's Gala Hayat Sigorta company sees increase in collected insurance fees Economy 09:40
Iran's South Pars Gas Company plays key role in country's energy supply Oil&Gas 09:36
Uzbek producer of cotton-cleaning equipment talks contract with Azerbaijan's Azer-N-Agro Economy 09:31
Oil prices take a breather, OPEC+ sticks to output plans Oil&Gas 09:24
Integration of arable land at Azerbaijani liberated territories into national crop rotation to improve food security - FAO (Exclusive) Business 09:17
Azerbaijani army holds events on occasion of National Youth Day (PHOTO) Politics 09:11
White House says Biden to watch Beijing Winter Olympics US 08:53
China will do its best to deliver "streamlined, safe and splendid" Olympic Winter Games: Xi Other News 08:28
7,656 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:51
Meta reports Q4, full year results Finance 07:22
Putin lauds Russian-Chinese relations as model of efficiency, responsibility Russia 06:43
Turkey's daily COVID-19 caseload hits new high of 110,682 Turkey 06:08
SpaceX launches rocket carrying National Reconnaissance Office satellite US 05:28
U.S. diplomats, spies may have been hit by electromagnetic energy US 04:59
Ship traffic through Turkey’s Bosporus rose in 2021 Turkey 04:14
Italy eases anti-COVID rules for schools, extends green pass Europe 03:39
NASA plans to retire ISS by end of 2030 US 03:05
UN chief may meet with Putin on sidelines of Beijing Olympics, spokesman says Other News 02:32
5.1-magnitude quake jolts off Cyprus Europe 01:56
Germany's total COVID-19 infections exceed 10 mln Europe 01:41
Shusha was completely liberated on November 8 - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 01:07
Macron says he does not rule out trip to Russia Europe 00:38
Kazakhstan unveils trade indicators with largest trade partners in EU Business 00:05
Turkey pursuing normalization of relations with Armenia with consent and approval of Azerbaijan - official Turkey 2 February 23:44
Turkey slams Council of Europe for biased stance on Kavala case Turkey 2 February 23:13
Hungarian FM arrives on a visit to Azerbaijan Politics 2 February 22:41
U.S. wants revised pilot training after Boeing 737 MAX crashes US 2 February 22:18
US plans to deploy additional troops to Romania, Poland, Germany soon — Pentagon US 2 February 21:50
Gasoline prices in Germany climb to new record high Europe 2 February 21:19
Panel discussions held in Baku within Youth Forum (PHOTO) Society 2 February 20:58
Azerbaijan's doctor talks cases of using antibiotics for COVID-19 Society 2 February 20:49
Turkey announces Yerevan-Istanbul flight prices Economy 2 February 20:33
ANAMA talks explosion in Azerbaijan's Yevlakh district (PHOTO) Society 2 February 19:51
Distinguished young people awarded within framework of Azerbaijan's Youth Forum Society 2 February 19:12
Kazakhstan names oil production quota within OPEC+ for January, February Kazakhstan 2 February 19:09
National values also needed to protect our country from external influences and not to break moral bonds between generations - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 2 February 19:05
Iran reviews exports opportunities to Iraq Business 2 February 18:46
Azerbaijan supports OPEC+ decision to increase daily oil production Oil&Gas 2 February 18:45
Sniper training course continues in Azerbaijani Army (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 2 February 18:44
Kazakhstan's oil and gas fields implementing measures to improve operational efficiency Kazakhstan 2 February 18:44
Kazakhstan’s KazMunayGas talks about progress on Kalamkas-Sea and Khazar project Oil&Gas 2 February 18:43
LUKOIL Uzbekistan Operating LLC opens tender for overhaul and maintenance of buildings Tenders 2 February 18:42
Inflation in Kazakhstan to ease back to target - Renaissance Capital Finance 2 February 18:42
Zangilan airport will be opened this year - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 2 February 18:40
Turkmen Commodity Exchange offers trading in high-quality cotton yarn Business 2 February 18:39
National Bank of Georgia expects inflation to decrease from spring 2022 Georgia 2 February 18:39
Turkey's exports of marine fuel to Georgia down Georgia 2 February 18:38
Azerbaijan, Bahrain hold second round of political consultations Politics 2 February 18:36
Azerbaijani youth long waited for day of meeting with President Ilham Aliyev - minister Politics 2 February 18:36
Iran’s Shahid Salimi TPP increases electricity generation Oil&Gas 2 February 18:06
Kazakhstan to face no imminent risks for core industries - Renaissance Capital Business 2 February 17:59
Turkmengas opens tender to buy material, technical resources Tenders 2 February 17:58
Georgia’s tourism sector to see substantial rebound in 2022 - Renaissance Capital Georgia 2 February 17:58
UK begins pursuit of improved trade deal with Israel Europe 2 February 17:51
Azerbaijan to introduce categories for incoming hunting tourists Society 2 February 17:50
Azerbaijan announces its youth capital for 2022 Society 2 February 17:49
Deposits values increase in Kazakh banks Finance 2 February 17:45
Kazakhstan reveals number of terminated exploration contracts Oil&Gas 2 February 17:42
Georgia cuts aviation fuel imports from Turkey Georgia 2 February 17:41
Georgia, EBRD discuss prospects of co-op in renewables sector Georgia 2 February 17:41
Turkmen State Committee to purchase electrical equipment via tender Tenders 2 February 17:41
Iran sees increase in number of flights from Yazd Shahid Sadooghi Airport Transport 2 February 17:40
Surrender of Shusha to enemy was betrayal - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 2 February 17:40
Iran to develop HPP on Gotvand dam following Russian loans Oil&Gas 2 February 17:32
As always, Great Leader turned to youth with great vision - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 2 February 17:31
Iran sees decline in home appliance prices Business 2 February 17:27
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price falling Finance 2 February 17:26
Kazakhstan records increase in foreign direct investments in economy Kazakhstan 2 February 17:24
Azerbaijan plans to conduct measures for restoring flora, fauna in liberated territories - state service Society 2 February 17:21
Turkmenistan intends to expand natural gas export routes Oil&Gas 2 February 17:20
GDP in Uzbekistan to grow year on year, forecast says Uzbekistan 2 February 17:17
Passenger transportation indicators double in Kazakhstan Transport 2 February 17:13
Russian oil and gas company talks plans for co-op with Azerbaijani industrial companies Oil&Gas 2 February 17:12
Kazakhstan reports jump in cargo transport volumes Business 2 February 17:10
Azerbaijani SOCAR Polymer boosts export in 2021 Oil&Gas 2 February 17:06
Russia allocates loans to Iran to develop energy projects Oil&Gas 2 February 17:04
Iran seeks to run power plant projects in other countries Oil&Gas 2 February 16:53
Ferrari signals higher profits this year after record 2021 shipments Europe 2 February 16:46
Natural gas production on Yamal grows by 13% in 2021 Russia 2 February 16:43
Turkey shares data on fuel exports to Georgia in 11M2021 Georgia 2 February 16:26
Entrepreneurs to get large preferential loans in Turkmenistan Finance 2 February 16:24
Young Azerbaijanis serve in army with pride, accomplish all tasks with dignity - chief of general staff (PHOTO) Society 2 February 16:21
EBRD determined to bring down greenhouse gas emissions in Uzbekistan - bank official Uzbekistan 2 February 16:19
Azerbaijani MFA responds to Armenian FM’s statement Politics 2 February 16:13
Capri raises revenue forecast on firm demand for luxury handbags, apparel US 2 February 16:06
Goal of Soros supporters to turn youth against their state, ancestors, and history - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 2 February 16:06
Azerbaijani society and the Azerbaijani government unequivocally stand guard over national interests today - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 2 February 16:00
Sweden's gov't agency talks wrapped projects in Georgia, sums up 2021 results (Exclusive) Georgia 2 February 15:57
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 2 February 15:41
Azerbaijan confirms 6,620 more COVID-19 cases, 3,385 recoveries Society 2 February 15:39
Kazakhstan cancels payment for recycling cable-wire products Kazakhstan 2 February 15:34
Uz-Kor Gas Chemical opens tender for purchase of polyethylene pipe Tenders 2 February 15:26
Azerbaijan - promising tourism market for Bulgaria, minister says Economy 2 February 15:24
Azerbaijan exports building materials to Georgia via Azexport portal Economy 2 February 15:21
Role of youth in patriotic war proved decisive - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 2 February 15:20
Today, Azerbaijan moving forward with confidence, main tasks facing country resolved - President Ilham Aliyev (OPENING SPEECH) Politics 2 February 15:20
All news