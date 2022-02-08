Azerbaijan talks number of appeals received for rural business dev't projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 8

Trend:

Accepting of appeals for "Development of business and provision of self-employment in rural areas" project has been finished in Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA).

According to the agency, a total of 226 applications were received from residents of Guba, Gusar, Khachmaz, Shaki, Zagatala, Gakh, Lankaran, Astara and Lerik districts, who want to deal with business activities or provide self-employment in the field of tourism. Most appeals were registered in Zagatala district.

The appeals are currently being considered.

Upon completion of the selection process, citizens will be involved in professional trainings to obtain relevant knowledge in the field of tourism and services, and relevant work will be carried out in the territories for tourism facilities, which will be provided with necessary equipment.

The project implemented with the support of the SMBDA, the State Employment Agency and the State Tourism Agency envisages the creation of a total of 50 rural guest houses in the mentioned districts.