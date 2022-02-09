Azerbaijan speeds up growth rates of manufacturing many products - minister
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 9
By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:
Measures aimed at strengthening the industrial potential of Azerbaijan are yielding positive results, Mikayil Jabbarov, the country’s economy minister, said on Twitter, Trend reports.
According to Jabbarov, in 2021, the growth rate of manufacturing many products in the processing industry accelerated.
