Azerbaijani CBA, Turkish Finance Office to sign memorandum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 12

By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:

A memorandum on the development of high technologies and digitalization in Azerbaijan is expected to be signed between the Finance Office of the Presidency of Turkey and the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan (CBA) next week, Executive Director of the CBA Farid Osmanov told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, issues on the introduction of Turkish practice in Azerbaijan, namely the digitalization of the insurance sector and the capital market, will be discussed within the memorandum.

Earlier, Azerbaijan and Turkey agreed on the organization of mutual trade in securities. The securities of the Istanbul Stock Exchange will be sold at the Baku Stock Exchange, and the securities of Azerbaijan - at the Turkish Exchange.

The day before, a delegation of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan visited Istanbul, where meetings were held with representatives of various Turkish financial institutions. During the visit, the parties discussed the application of Turkey's experience in Azerbaijan and opportunities for future cooperation.

