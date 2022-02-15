Azerbaijani Parliament approves agreement with Turkey on food security co-op
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15
By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:
Azerbaijani Parliament discussed the bill “On approval of an agreement between the governments of Azerbaijan and Turkey on food security cooperation” at a plenary meeting, Trend reports referring to the parliament.
The MPs noted that the agreement will contribute to the strengthening of relations between the two fraternal countries.
The document envisages the development of Azerbaijan and Turkey in the field of food security, ensuring the safety of imported and exported food products and increasing the existing potential of trade relations in the food sector.
Following the discussions, the bill was put up for voting and approved.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Search for persons accused of Sumgayit riots in 1988 continues - Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office
Turkmenistan's Turkmennebit opens tender to purchase material and technical resources for wells drilling
Head of so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh" group to be arrested and brought to trial – Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office
Iranian, Russian FMs discuss importance of “3 + 3” format in ensuring interests of regional countries
Azerbaijani businesses account for major number of companies registered in Poti FIZ - CEO (Interview) (VIDEO)
Azerbaijan to allow drivers with valid COVID-19 vaccine certificates to carry out inter-district transportation - ministry
Thankful to President Ilham Aliyev for opportunity to experience this incomparable feeling - martyr's daughter visiting her father's grave in Azerbaijan's Zangilan (PHOTO/VIDEO)