Azerbaijani Parliament approves agreement with Turkey on food security co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijani Parliament discussed the bill “On approval of an agreement between the governments of Azerbaijan and Turkey on food security cooperation” at a plenary meeting, Trend reports referring to the parliament.

The MPs noted that the agreement will contribute to the strengthening of relations between the two fraternal countries.

The document envisages the development of Azerbaijan and Turkey in the field of food security, ensuring the safety of imported and exported food products and increasing the existing potential of trade relations in the food sector.

Following the discussions, the bill was put up for voting and approved.