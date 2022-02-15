Newly appointed Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan introduced to ministry staff
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15
By Nazrin Israfilova – Trend:
Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov introduced newly appointed Deputy Minister Rovnag Abdullayev to the staff of the agency, Trend reports citing the ministry.
The minister congratulated Rovnag Abdullayev on the new appointment, outlined the tasks set by the country's leadership at the current stage of development, and wished success in achieving the set goals.
