Russia prolongs permission for railway import of Azerbaijani сrop products

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 16

Trend:

The expansion of cooperation between the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor), the presence of constructive dialogue in resolving issues of bilateral trade and confidence in the system of phytosanitary supervision of Azerbaijan are yielding positive results, the agency told Trend.

According to the agency, on February 14, 2022, new negotiations were held between the chairman of the agency, Goshgar Tahmazli, and the head of the Rosselkhoznadzor, Sergei Dankvert, to extend the validity period of Russia’s permission for the import of tomatoes and apples by rail from Azerbaijan, taking into account the existing infrastructure in this area.

Following the negotiations, this term has been extended until February 1, 2023.

As a result of the previous negotiations between the agency and Rosselkhoznadzor, on June 11, 2021, permission was received to import the mentioned products by rail until April 1, 2022.

There is a requirement of the Rosselkhoznadzor for the transportation of agricultural products to Russia only in containers that meet international requirements.

At present, the export potential of 227 tomato exporting enterprises, which are allowed to export the products from Azerbaijan to Russia, is 385,460 tons, and 77 enterprises that are allowed to export apples - 186,948 tons.