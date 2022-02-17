Azerbaijani Ata Sigorta's insurance collections down in 2021
Latest
ICRC Azerbaijan takes number of biological samples from family members of persons went missing in First Karabakh War
President Ilham Aliyev clearly outlines formula for Armenia’s way out of economic crisis – head of Trend News Agency's Foreign Projects Directorate (VIDEO)
Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transport makes statement over protest of truck drivers
Azerbaijan completing integration of requirements of Quality Charter for Int’l Road Haulage Operations into domestic legislation (Interview)