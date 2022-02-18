Azerbaijan to build underground gas pipelines in liberated areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Underground gas pipelines will be built in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war], Teymur Jafarov, head of new gas supply and development department of Azerbaijan’s Azerigas production association said, Trend reports.

According to him, modern polyethylene pipes will be used for building pipelines.

The association’s representative reminded that before the occupation, most of the territories were provided with gas. However, during the occupation the gas lines were destroyed, the association’s representative reminded.

“We intend to build new modern communications on the liberated lands," added Jafarov.