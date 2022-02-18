"Shusha Heating Systems Operation Area" added to structure of Azeristiliktejhizat OJSC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18

Trend:

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan has decided to make a change to the "Structure of Azeristiliktejhizat OJSC", approved by Resolution 511 dated November 27, 2017, Trend reports.

According to the amendment, subparagraph 2.2.52 of the following content "Shusha Heating Systems Operation Area" is added to the structure of the Azeristiliktejhizat OJSC.