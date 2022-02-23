Azerbaijan talks facilities privatized through auction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 23

By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:

The State Committee on Property Issues under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy held auction for the privatization of state property on February 22, Trend reports citing the ministry.

According to the committee, one package of shares of a joint stock venture (JSC), one state-owned enterprise and 17 road vehicles, were privatized following the auction. This time there was great interest in the privatization of vehicles as during the previous auctions. The auction was held in competitive conditions.

The offer for one of the vehicles exceeded the starting price by seven times. The KamAZ truck at a starting price of 3,500 manat ($2,060) was purchased for 26,100 manat ($15,350).

A Toyota Land Cruiser car was purchased for 27,800 manat ($16,350) at an initial starting price of 10,000 manat ($5,880).

The privatized facilities also include Tovuz Maishat JSC, 30 percent of the shares of which was sold at 16,568 manat ($9,750).

Another privatized facility is a state-owned enterprise located in Gazakh district.

Some 167,268 manat ($98,390) will be transferred to the state budget following this auction.

The next privatization auctions will be held on March 1, 3 and 9.