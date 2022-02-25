Azerbaijani minister discloses tax revenues in budget in 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

The tax revenues transferred to the Azerbaijani budget amounted to 12.5 billion manat ($7.3 billion) or 74.2 percent of all revenues in 2021, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said during the conference entitled "Tax reforms for inclusive and sustainable development: towards voluntary actions through digital transformation", Trend reports.

Jabbarov added that the work is underway in Azerbaijan to reduce the inflation rate and the government has already developed a corresponding program.

“It is planned to expand and transfer the activity of the state structures into the digital format, to accelerate the restoration work in the liberated territories in 2022 and further years,” the minister said.

The minister also stressed that a breakthrough has been made in the digitalization of the work of the State Tax Service over the past few years.

“As a result, the process of rendering tax services was simplified,” Jabbarov said.