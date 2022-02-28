Azerbaijan unveils subsidies for farmers for autumn crops

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28

By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:

The Agrarian Credit and Development Agency under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture has paid subsidies worth 30.6 million manat ($18 million) to 18,900 farmers for autumn crops, Trend reports citing the ministry.

Presently, the subsidies cover about 140,000 hectares of sown areas. The subsidies worth 92.4 million manat ($54.3 million) were paid in 2021-2022. The subsidies were paid for sown areas exceeding 440,000 hectares.

The subsidies were transferred to the "farmer card" of agricultural producers. In accordance with the law, farmers can cash out 25 percent of the funds transferred to the card through ATMs while spend 75 percent (non-cash assets) to purchase the fertilizers, pesticides, herbicides, seeds and agricultural products.