Int’l Bank of Azerbaijan carries out transactions with Russian ruble as usual

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The International Bank of Azerbaijan carries out the transactions with the Russian ruble as usually, the bank told Trend.

According to the source, there are no restrictions on transactions with the Russian rubles.

“Clients can make transactions at the set rate,” the bank added.

The volatility of the national currency has sharply increased in Russia recently. The US dollar has risen in price from about 80 rubles ($0.74) to 140-190 rubles ($1.30-1.76) in some banks.

The Board of Directors of the Central Bank of Russia decided to raise the key rate from February 28, 2022 to 20 percent per annum.

-----

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev