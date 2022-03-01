Azerbaijan to take part in int’l tourism fair in Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1

By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:

Azerbaijan will take part in the 5-th TRAVELEXPO International Tourism Fair, which will be held in Ankara, Turkey from March 3 through March 6, Trend reports citing the Turkish media.

According to the message, the event will be held in the building of the Congress Center through the support of the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Ministry of Trade, the executive and municipal structures of Ankara, the Ankara Chamber of Industry, the Ankara City Council and the Turkish Healthcare Travel Council.

Forty tourism experts from several countries, including Azerbaijan, Sweden, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Iraq, Iran, Switzerland, Kyrgyzstan, Lithuania, Macedonia, Russia, Tajikistan, Germany and Macedonia will attend the fair through the support of the Turkish Tourism Promotion and Development Agency.