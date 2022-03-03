Azerbaijan hosts next auction on privatization of state property
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 3
By Kamran Gasimov – Trend:
The State Service on Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan held a regular auction privatize of state property on March 3, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.
According to the ministry, 12 vehicles were put up for auction.
The offer for one of the vehicles exceeded the starting price by almost four times. A UAZ car produced in 2003 has been purchased for 5,850 manat ($3,443) at a starting price of 1,500 manat ($882.8).
Also, a VAZ-21214 car was bought for 6,000 manat ($3,531), with a starting price of 4,000 manat ($2,354).
The next auctions for the privatization of state property will be held on March 9, 15, 17, 29, and 31.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Women's group representing Azerbaijan performs at 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku (PHOTO)
Excellent athletic training, beauty of elements - best moments of first day of 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani athletes presents balance exercises in World Age Group Competition in Acrobatic Gymnastics
Kazakh gymnasts pleased to perform at 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku
Azerbaijani athletes training hard for 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions – AGF
There was time when ugly and awkward buildings were constructed throughout Baku - President Ilham Aliyev
Pursuit of profit does not mean that we should spoil our unique city with such ugly-looking buildings - President Ilham Aliyev