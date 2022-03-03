Azerbaijan hosts next auction on privatization of state property

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 3

By Kamran Gasimov – Trend:

The State Service on Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan held a regular auction privatize of state property on March 3, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

According to the ministry, 12 vehicles were put up for auction.

The offer for one of the vehicles exceeded the starting price by almost four times. A UAZ car produced in 2003 has been purchased for 5,850 manat ($3,443) at a starting price of 1,500 manat ($882.8).

Also, a VAZ-21214 car was bought for 6,000 manat ($3,531), with a starting price of 4,000 manat ($2,354).

The next auctions for the privatization of state property will be held on March 9, 15, 17, 29, and 31.