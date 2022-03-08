Agricultural exhibition in Turkey may be opportunity for Azerbaijani businessmen - MUSIAD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 8

The 18th agricultural exhibition in the Turkish city of Konya may be an opportunity for Azerbaijani businessmen, the head of MUSIAD Azerbaijan Rashad Jabirli told Trend.

"About 400 companies from around the world take part in the exhibition, which is being held on March 8-12. A delegation of MUSIAD Azerbaijan, consisting of 11 people, will also take part in the exhibition," Jabirli said.

"Our delegation will visit the representative office of Turkey’s Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association (MUSIAD) in Konya and discuss joint work both in Turkey and Azerbaijan," he noted.

"Businessmen and companies being members of MUSIAD work in various fields. Our goal is to attract to Azerbaijani businessmen working in various sectors of the Turkish economy, including agriculture," Jabirli further said.

According to him, strengthening ties between Azerbaijani and Turkish businessmen is in the interests of MUSIAD Azerbaijan.

"The delegation of MUSIAD Azerbaijan will visit the city of Isparta after the exhibition in Konya. The main purpose of the visit to Isparta is to hold a meeting here and at the representative office of MUSIAD," Jabirli said.

"We believe that the result of these meetings will be the influx of investors to Azerbaijan, which is one of the main goals of the association," he added.

MUSIAD was established in 1990 in Istanbul.