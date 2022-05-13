New companies receive status of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam Industrial Park’s resident

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. Azerbaijan’s Agah Group LLC and UAE’s Expert Services FZE LLC have been given the status of a resident of Azerbaijan’s Agdam Industrial Park, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his Twitter, Trend reports.

“Two more entrepreneurs have been granted residency status in Aghdam Industrial Park, as the number of residents reached 9. “Agah Group” LLC will build a plant for the production of metal products, while “Expert Services FZE” LLC with UAE capital will be engaged in the maintenance, also the production of heavy equipment,” Jabbarov noted.

“A total of 60 people will be provided with permanent jobs due to the implementation of projects worth more than 9 million manat ($5.3 million),” he added.