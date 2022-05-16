Israeli Minister of Agriculture to visit Azerbaijan this week

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development of Israel Oded Forer will visit Azerbaijan this week, Trend reports via Israeli Embassy in Baku.

During the visit, minister plans to hold bilateral meetings with his Azerbaijani counterpart Inam Kerimov and Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.

According to the embassy, a joint business forum between Azerbaijan and Israel is to be held as well.

Israeli business delegation will arrive in Baku together with the minister. Together with the delegation, Forer plans to visit an agricultural exhibition, agricultural centers, and meet with representatives of Azerbaijani business sector.