BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Azerbaijan and Israel have great potential for cooperation in the agricultural sector, and the sides intend to realize this potential, Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

Diplomat highlighted the effective meeting that took place today between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Israeli Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Oded Forer.

"We can together ensure the food security of our peoples," the ambassador noted.