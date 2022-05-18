Revenues from social insurance contributions increase in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Revenues from mandatory state social insurance contributions in Azerbaijan increased by 10.4 percent or up to 136.2 million manat ($80.1 million) from January through April 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, Azerbaijan’s State Social Protection Fund told Trend.

According to the fund, income from social insurance contributions from budgetary organizations increased by 17.7 percent from January through April 2022 compared to the same period last year - up to 80.1 million manat ($47.1 million), from non-budgetary organizations - by 20.2 percent or up to 154.3 million manat ($90.7 million).