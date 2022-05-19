Azerbaijan's SMBDA signs memorandum within Azerbaijani-Lithuanian business forum in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. An Azerbaijani-Lithuanian business forum was held in Baku with the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his Lithuanian counterpart Gitanas Nausėda, the Azerbaijani Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) told Trend.

According to the agency, a number of documents were signed between the two countries, including a memorandum of cooperation between the SMBDA and the Association of Lithuanian Chambers of Commerce, Industry and Crafts.

The memorandum signed by the SMBDA Board Chairman Orkhan Mammadov and the Association’s Director General Giedrė Ražinskienė envisages the promotion of trade and investment cooperation between small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) of both countries, mutual information about innovations in the field of entrepreneurship, exchange of experience in providing services to SMEs, organization of seminars, exhibitions and other events to strengthen the cooperation.