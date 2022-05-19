Turkish agriculture & forestry minister to visit Azerbaijan's Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Minister of Agriculture and Forestry of Turkey Vahit Kirisci said he’ll visit Azerbaijan’s Karabakh, Trend reports.

Kirisci made the remark while speaking at the general meeting of the Azerbaijan Turkey Business Association.

The minister noted the great importance of further unification of the two countries’ efforts under the slogan "one nation, two states".

"Joint work is underway for the development of both Azerbaijan and Turkey, and this process must continue. We must involve businessmen educated in Azerbaijan and Turkey. We’ll visit Karabakh and share our experience," he added.