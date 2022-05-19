Numerous Turkish companies apply for business activities in Azerbaijan's Karabakh - SMBDA chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Measures aimed to promote development of tourism, agriculture, mining industry, building materials production, renewable energy, as well as the establishment of new transport and logistics corridors in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, will create new opportunities for enhancing ties with Turkey, Chairman of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) Orkhan Mammadov said at the General Conference of the Azerbaijan-Turkey Businessmen Association (ATIB), Trend reports.

According to him, the agency received over 1,000 applications from local and foreign enterprises for doing business in the country's liberated territories.

“It's gratifying that 100 of these applications have been submitted from Turkish companies. These requests mainly cover construction, industry, tourism, trade and services, agriculture, and other areas," said Mammadov.

In total, there are many ways of informing SMEs about the potential for mutual investment in priority industries determined by the state, as well as for setting up joint ventures with Turkish businessmen, the chairman stated.

"I’m sure that we will achieve further development of business ties between the two fraternal countries by joint efforts. ATIB will keep making effective contributions to this," Mammadov said.