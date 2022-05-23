Peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia to further increase Middle Corridor security - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. The signing of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia will further increase the reliability of the Middle Corridor, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov said at the World Economic Forum, Trend reports.

“The impact of the peace treaty means further increase the reliability of what we call the Middle Corridor, mutually beneficial regional cooperation, and foremost restoring peace and stability in the South Caucasus,” the minister said.

Jabbarov also noted that Azerbaijan has always been vocal on signing the peace treaty as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Minister Jabbarov is taking part in the World Economic Forum held in Davos, Switzerland. Speaking at the Forum the minister noted that today, Azerbaijan’s economy is performing strong, both from the fiscal side, and the economic output, due to strong fiscal position, very low external debt to the GDP level, and heavy energy flows.

---

