Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli-Hadrut highway construction continues - state agency (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. The construction of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli-Hadrut highway, one of the road infrastructure projects being implemented in Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions, continues at a rapid pace, which will play an important role in the socio-economic development of these regions, Trend reports citing the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads.

According to a state agency, the length of the road is 12 kilometers. The first technical class road starts from the "Victory Road" and will be connected to the new Shukurbeyli-Jabrayil-Hadrut highway.

The Fuzuli-Hadrut highway will have four lanes. The width of the roadbed in accordance with the traffic lanes will be 21 meters, and the width of the carriageway - 14 meters.

Excavation work is currently underway. With the use of special equipment, work is carried out to widen and profile the road, as well as build a road and subgrade corresponding to the I technical class.

The construction of a two-lane road bridge is envisaged on the 6.7 kilometers road, on the site that passes through the territory of "Gargabazar".

Construction work is carried out in accordance with the requirements of the "Building Norms and Rules" under the direct control of the leadership of the State Agency for Highways of Azerbaijan.