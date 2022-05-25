Azerbaijan unveils funds allocated to develop liberated cities' master plans

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. A total of 25 million manat ($14.7 million) was allocated last year for the development of master plans of the cities liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War], Azerbaijan's Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov said, Trend reports.

Sharifov made the remark at a meeting of Azerbaijan’s parliamentary committee on economic policy, industry and entrepreneurship during the discussion of the bill on “Implementation of the 2021 state budget of Azerbaijan”.

According to him, in 2021, out of 2.2 billion manat ($1.3 billion) envisaged in the budget for the reconstruction and restoration of the liberated territories, 2.17 billion manat ($1.28 billion), or 99 percent of the total volume, was spent.