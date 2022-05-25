Azerbaijan's economy exposed to external negative factors - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. Even though Azerbaijan's economy was steadily developing in 2021, there were also external negative developments in the country, such as rising inflation, the country's Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov said while discussing the draft law 'On execution of the state budget of the Azerbaijan Republic for 2021' at a meeting of the Parliament's Committee for Economic Policy, Industries and Enterprising on May 25, Trend reports.

According to him, one of the causes of inflation was the global increase in food prices.

"In this regard, Azerbaijan has decided to implement various subsidy programs," Sharifov stated.