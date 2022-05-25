Azerbaijan's SMBDA reviewing experience of EU countries in SME sector (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. Representatives of Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) are on a visit to Belgium to study the experience of EU countries in the SME sector, the agency told Trend.

As the agency noted, Chairman of SMBDA Management Board Orkhan Mammadov met with President of MUSIAD Belgium (Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association) Hayri Apaydin.

The sides exchanged views on prospects for bilateral cooperation, as well as explored ways of enhancing collaboration with entrepreneurs.

According to the State Customs Committee (SCC), trade with Belgium exceeded $24.77 million from January through April 2022, while in the same period of 2021, this figure amounted to $26.519 million (a decrease of 6.59 percent).