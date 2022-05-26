Azerbaijan's government aims to transform traditional cities into 'smart' ones

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. Digital transformation is one of the priorities on the Azerbaijani government's agenda, Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev said at a meeting of ministers in charge of information and communication technologies (ICT) of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Trend reports.

According to him, the government's primary objectives are the establishment of smart cities and villages in liberated territories, as well as the transformation of traditional cities into 'smart' ones.

"Azerbaijan attaches considerable importance to cooperation within the OTS, particularly in the ICT sector," Nabiyev said. "Along with the transition to the Fourth Industrial Revolution, increasing digital transformation leads to new areas and targets for cyber attacks".

The minister suggested launching the work on cybersecurity, as well as on the recognition of electronic signatures both multilaterally and bilaterally.