Azerbaijan’s SMBDA and Fashion Retail Association of Azerbaijan expanding co-op (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. Azerbaijan’s Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) continues to hold meetings with local and foreign entrepreneurs in order to expand ties and implement new business initiatives, the agency told Trend.

Agency noted that Chairman of the Board of SMBDA Orkhan Mammadov met with the Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan Fashion Retail Association (AFRA) and CEO of Novco Group Companies Farid Novruzi.

Issues of expanding cooperation between the agency and the association, proposals for possible changes in legislation in the sphere of taxes and duties for the purchase of goods in foreign online stores for personal usage were discussed at the meeting.

An exchange of views took place on the issue of interests of business entities operating in the relevant sphere.