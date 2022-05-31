Azerbaijani Parliament adopts bill on execution of country’s state budget for 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. Azerbaijan’s Parliament (Milli Majlis) adopted a bill on the execution of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2021 at a plenary session, on May 31, Trend reports.

The state budget revenues for 2021 amount to 26.3 billion manat ($15.4 billion), which is 3.8 percent (969.3 million manat – $570.1 million) more than the approved forecast.

State budget expenditures amounted to 27.4 billion manat ($16.1 billion) last year, which is 3.9 percent (1.1 billion manat - $647 million) less than the forecast figure.

Accordingly, the state budget deficit is 1.02 billion manat ($600 million), which is 67.1 percent less than the approved forecast.

The bill was put to a vote after discussions and adopted in the first reading.