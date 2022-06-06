IsDB Board of Executive Directors adopts resolution on Azerbaijan's membership in ICIEC (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. The resolution on Azerbaijan's membership in the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC), which is a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), has been adopted at the 47th meeting of the IsDB Board of Executive Directors in Sharm Egypt's El Sheikh, the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Within the meeting, the Azerbaijani delegation led by First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev held a number of meetings, including with IsDB Vice President Mansur Muhtar.

The sides exchanged views on cooperation in restoring Azerbaijan's liberated territories, supporting small and medium-sized businesses, financing banks, energy, and food security.

Moreover, they discussed establishing a green and sustainable infrastructure, supporting human capital, addressing export issues, and further joint steps in this area.