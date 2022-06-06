Construction of Shukurbeyli-Jabrail-Hadrut highway continues in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. On the territory of the Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions of Azerbaijan, the construction of the Shukurbeyli-Jabrail-Hadrut highway, which is one of the road infrastructure projects implemented on behalf of the head of state, continues at an accelerated pace, Trend reports citing the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads.

The length of the road will be 39,7 kilometers. The four-lane road is being built in accordance with the first technical category.

Currently, the laying of asphalt concrete pavement and the construction of artificial structures on a 14-kilometer section of the road are being completed. On the 25,7-kilometer section, work is underway on the construction of a roadway with a width of 21,5 meters in accordance with the I technical class.

Construction work has been completed by 85% on 37 round culverts on the territory, by 95% - by 9 other water pipelines, by 93% - by 7 underground passages in order to reduce the negative impact of construction on the environment, including fauna, and by 80% - on reserve transitions.

The construction of six road bridges is also ongoing. The construction of bridges at km 2, 19 and 39 is nearing completion. One of the bridges will be built at the intersection with the main road corridor Hajigabul-Minjivan-Zangezur corridor.