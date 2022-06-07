Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan review opportunities for cooperation in SME sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) is holding meetings with local and foreign businessmen to expand ties and implement new business initiatives, the agency told Trend.

As the agency noted, Chairman of SMBDA Management Board Orkhan Mammadov met with CEO at QazTrade JSC Azamat Askaruly.

The sides exchanged views on the support of SMEs, organization of mutual trade missions, as well as explored the possibility of cooperation.

According to the State Customs Committee (SCC), trade with Kazakhstan exceeded $215.7 million from January through April 2022, while in the same period of 2021, this figure amounted to $33.58 million (an increase of 6.42 times).