Report from restored famous ‘Sharg Bazari’ complex in Azerbaijan’s Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. Shag Bazari is a modern complex, which will become a favorite place for residents of Baku and tourists, the manager of Shag Bazari complex Fuad Ibrahimov told Trend.

Special attention was paid to a number of nuances during the restoration and reconstruction of the complex. Thereby, the main tasks, during the restoration, were to preserve the original concept and special elements.

Building materials of local producers were used as much as possible and special attention was paid to the introduction of modern technologies and equipment, during the reconstruction of the complex.

According to Ibrahimov, the original inscription on the Cyrillic script at the entrance to the ‘Sharg Bazari’ complex was replaced and executed in Latin with preservation of calligraphy, and other similar details inside the object were newly developed in accordance with its design.

"Products of local production, in 78 stores of ‘Sharg Bazari’, will be sold only. I believe that complex will become one of the favorite places of tourists in the shortest time,” Ibrahimov said.

The market will be operated by 78 tenants, which means the opening of 300 new workplaces.

The initial design of ‘Sharg Bazari’ complex was carried out by famous architects of the 1980s Uruzmak Revazov, Pavel Yarinovski and Anatoly Bessonov. The complex consists of 3 large and 13 small domes.